Scientists test new marine robot hurricane-hunters

* Unmanned watercraft will relay data from inside storm
* They are cheaper to operate than planes and boats
* Military version is called the 'Shark'
By Harriet McLeod
Aug 31 As Tropical Storm Isaac was on its path
through the Caribbean before becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of
Mexico this week, U.S. scientists were testing an experimental
new weather spy tool - an unmanned, marine robot about the size
of a surfboard that can gather storm data at sea level.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA)research laboratory in Miami sent the "Wave Glider," a
floating platform of sensors with an underwater stabilizer
christened Alex, into ocean waters about 100 miles (160 km)
north of Puerto Rico last week to try to intercept Isaac.
"Isaac did not barrel right over it," said Alan Leonardi,
deputy director of NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and
Meteorological Laboratory in Miami, after the storm passed to
the south of the island before turning north and making landfall
near New Orleans as a Category 1 hurricane.
"But Isaac being the size storm it is, the Wave Glider was
able to collect data from the outer rain bands. We can't steer a
hurricane, but we did get good data out of it."
A few days later, scientists got a second look at Isaac,
from another Wave Glider - named G2 - on a separate oil and gas
mission in the Gulf of Mexico.
The eye of Isaac passed barely 60 miles (97 km) east of G2,
enabling it to collect valuable ocean data, including evidence
of a dramatic drop in water temperature, "suggesting that Isaac
was vacuuming the heat from the Gulf," according to its
manufacturers, Liquid Robotics, based in Sunnyvale, California.
Bill Vass, CEO of Liquid Robotics, grew up in Louisiana and
is a veteran of hurricanes. His grandparents died in Hurricane
Camille in 1969, and his family lost a home to Katrina.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
"We are proud that it was able to survive the mission,"
battling 85 mph sustained winds, and gusts up to 120 mph," he
said. "Hopefully the Wave Glider will make it possible to better
predict the severity and risk to everyone in the Gulf Coast area
in the future."
Testing of another robotic boat, the Emergency Integrated
Life-Saving Lanyard, or EMILY, will begin in the Pacific Ocean
off California this week, said Justyna Nicinska, project manager
for NOAA's Weather In-Situ Deployment Optimization Method.
Its builder, Hydronalix, based in Green Valley, Arizona,
launched EMILY in 2010 as a robotic lifeguard. For NOAA, the
builder outfitted the 5-foot, 5-inch (1.65-meter) boat with
storm data-gathering sensors.
NOAA bought 10 EMILYs at $30,000 each last spring, Nicinska
said. Researchers said they plan to send one into a tropical
storm by the end of the 2012 hurricane season.
Both Wave Glider and EMILY can measure a tropical storm's
surface air temperature, wind chill, barometric pressure, actual
wind speed, relative wind speed, wind direction, ocean
temperature and ocean salinity, researchers said.
Both will be less expensive to operate than C-130
hurricane-hunter flights or NOAA ocean research vessels that
cost $10,000 to $20,000 a day to operate, Leonardi said.
The tiny boats will also be used for other NOAA projects in
marine resources, fisheries, archaeology, imagery and bottom
topography, researchers said.
But meteorologists hope to plug the craft's storm data into
forecast models and better predict when a tropical storm is
going to intensify into a hurricane, researchers said.
"We're trying to understand what happens at the ocean
surface, which is where the energy transfer happens between the
ocean and the overlaying hurricane," said Erica Rule,
spokeswoman for NOAA's oceanographic and meteorological
laboratory.
"Heat energy becomes the kinetic energy that drives the
hurricane, and it comes from the warm water that they pass
over," she said. "It's why hurricanes die when they go over land
or over colder water."
AUTONOMOUS, MILITARY VERSION
The Wave Glider is so rugged it can stay at sea for a year
at a time relying on renewable energy from technology that
converts wave motion into energy for propulsion.
Solar panels power the onboard communications and sensor
equipment, and it can be piloted by satellite from the company's
California offices.
The robots are already being used in marine research by
scientists off the coast of California monitoring great white
sharks. A military version, dubbed the "Shark" has also been
adapted for intelligence, communications and surveillance
operations.
"The Department of Defense is a big customer of ours," said
Vass.
Leonardi said his NOAA lab is working with the builder to
have several ready for the 2013 hurricane season. They will be
placed in a line east of the Leeward Islands in the path of an
approaching tropical storm, he said.
"It's what we call a picket fence," he said. "The dream
scenario would be to have six or 12 of these all get run over by
a storm."