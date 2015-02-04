Many oil firms plan no North Dakota layoffs despite cheap oil

| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 4 Halliburton,
Statoil ASA, Hess Corp and other North Dakota
energy companies have decided, for now, not to lay off staff in
the No. 2 U.S. oil producing state, hoping to be prepared for
any prolonged rebound in crude prices.
Many oil producers and their contractors are trying to
strike a balance between cutting costs and maintaining workforce
reserves after a more-than 50 percent drop in oil prices
since last June.
The drop has made some oil patch investors anxious that
North Dakota could experience a third oil bust after slumps in
the 1950s and 1980s. Local business leaders, though, say they're
confident the state's economy can abide the slowdown.
Indeed, oil prices are nothing if not volatile, up
about 19 percent in the past four trading days after plunging
for months.
Whiting Petroleum Corp, the largest North Dakota oil
producer, has no plans to lay off any of its 507 employees in
the state, spokesman Eric Hagen said.
Oilfield service provider Halliburton has told its roughly
1,500 North Dakota employees that job cuts are not coming, for
now. The update came in a letter to staff from Brent Eslinger,
senior district manager for Halliburton in Williston, considered
capital of North Dakota's oil patch.
Halliburton spokeswoman Susie McMichael added that the
company "will continue to monitor the business environment" and
cut costs as needed.
Hess Corp, the state's third-largest oil producer
and one that uses Halliburton to hydraulically fracture wells,
has no plans to cut North Dakota staff.
"We're all about lean efficiencies, but there are no plans
for layoffs," Hess spokesman John Roper said.
Other large North Dakota producers, including Oasis
Petroleum Inc and Statoil, have said they have no plans
to reduce their workforce. EOG Resources Inc hasn't
"announced any layoffs," spokeswoman K Leonard said.
To be sure, all energy-related companies in North Dakota's
oil patch are hunkering down. Many of the state's oil producers,
including Hess and Oasis, have cut 2015 capital budgets. Whiting
and EOG release spending plans later this month.
While there are nearly 800 wells needing to be fracked in
North Dakota, oil producers can wait up to a year to do so.
Hess, for instance, plans to bring fewer wells online in 2015.
Halliburton's announcement last month that it will lay off
1,000 in the eastern hemisphere - as well as similar plans by
peers Schlumberger NV and Baker Hughes Inc,
which Halliburton is buying for roughly $35 billion - sparked
concern that the companies would cull large portions of their
North Dakota staffs, steps that would have a negative economic
ripple effect. Such fears, for now, appear unwarranted.
Continental Resources Inc, North Dakota's
second-largest oil producer, did not return a call seeking
comment on staffing levels. Chief Executive Harold Hamm, though,
bragged in a Tuesday press release that Continental's North
Dakota acreage continues "to provide exceptional results."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew
Hay)