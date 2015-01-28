REFILE-North Dakota: oil producers aim to cut radioactive waste bills

(Adds date to dateline)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 28 North Dakota's oil
industry is pushing to change the state's radioactive waste
disposal laws as part of a broad effort to conserve cash as oil
prices tumble.
The waste, which becomes slightly radioactive as part of the
hydraulic fracturing process that churns up isotopes locked
underground, must be trucked out of state. That's because rules
prohibit North Dakota landfills from accepting anything but
miniscule amounts of radiation.
The most common form of radioactive waste is a filter sock,
a mesh tube resembling a sandbag through which fracking water is
pumped before it's injected back into the earth. Tank and
pipeline sludge are also radioactive.
It's not clear how much of this waste is generated, as North
Dakota officials only began requiring tracking last year; final
2014 reports aren't due until next month. Some put the number at
70 tons per day; others say 27 tons.
Given that, estimates on potential savings aren't precise.
But the oil industry says allowing North Dakota's landfills to
accept more radioactive material could save at least $10,000 in
transportation costs per truckload. There are 11,942 active
wells in the state, so assuming each well generates at least one
15-cubic yard Dumpster's worth of radioactive waste each year -
a conservative estimate, state officials say - that translates
to an annual savings of about $120 million statewide.
"You're talking hundreds of dollars to transport versus tens
of thousands" of dollars if regulations are changed, said Kari
Cutting, vice president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
Cutting attended three hearings last week across the state
to testify. Some oil companies, including SM Energy Co,
also attended. "This just shows how much of a priority we're
putting on this and these costs," Cutting said.
With U.S. crude oil prices down more-than 60 percent
since last June, eating into the industry's financial lifeline,
every penny counts.
The changes would most-directly affect companies that
operate saltwater disposal sites. Oasis Petroleum Inc is
the largest publicly traded company with saltwater sites, though
most operators are privately held. Oasis did not return a call
seeking comment.
Changing the regulation would also make North Dakota's
energy industry more self-reliant, oil producers said.
If other states stop taking the waste - Utah, Washington and
California have far more liberal standards but for now aren't
planning to close the gates - North Dakota's oil development
would stop.
Clean Harbors Inc's Colorado landfill currently
accepts North Dakota's radioactive waste. But allowing the
company's North Dakota facility to do the same could represent a
boon for the company. Clean Harbors said it supports changing
the regulations.
The proposed changes are not universally popular. During the
hearing in Williston last week, some attendees held signs
reading: "Protect Health Not Oil's Wealth!" that were plastered
with radioactive symbols.
"The only reason we're doing this today is to cut the oil
industry's costs," said Darrell Dorgan, spokesman for the North
Dakota Energy Industry Waste Coalition, an environmental group.
HOW IT WORKS
The hydraulic fracturing process - commonly known as
"fracking" - extracts millions of gallons of water per well
alongside oil. That mixture also contains small amounts of
radium, a byproduct of uranium, and other sediments.
After that water is separated from oil, but before it's sent
back into the earth, it must be pushed through the mesh filter
socks to remove sand, pebbles and other materials that could
potentially clog injection wells.
Filter socks are also used at drilling sites to separate
sediment from water that naturally flows back each time a new
well is bored.
In both instances, the radioactive material is actually an
afterthought: the filter socks aren't designed to collect it,
but become radioactive when they do their jobs.
North Dakota's landfills currently can only accept waste
with radioactive material up to 5 picocuries, a measurement of
the radioactivity found in a gram of material.
A banana has, on average, 3.5 picocuries of radiation.
Last year, state officials commissioned Argonne National
Laboratory to study what the safest levels of radiation would be
for landfills. The answer: 51.5 picocuries. Armed with that
information, the state's Department of Health is seeking
approval to boost the level for in-state disposal to 50
picocuries.
The increase is part of broader regulatory power the health
department is seeking; current regulations were not written with
oil industry waste in mind, officials said.
"This is all a part of our efforts to protect the health and
safety of North Dakotans," said Scott Radig, head of the
department's waste management division, which late Tuesday
extended the public comment period to March on the rule change.
Even if a legislative panel approves the change - which
wouldn't happen until Oct. 1 at the earliest - North Dakota's
disposal levels would remain below Utah's (10,000 picocuries),
Colorado's (2,000) and Idaho's (1,500).
"On the radioactive scale," said Radig, "the material we're
talking about is extremely low."
