Killers sought in deaths of 300,000 chickens in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 3 Revenge may be the
motive for the killings in South Carolina of more than 300,000
commercial chickens worth about $1.7 million over the past two
weeks, authorities said on Monday.
Birds have been found dead of unnatural causes in 16 chicken
houses at six farms that grow chickens for Pilgrims Pride Corp
, the largest poultry producer in the United States,
which laid off some 60 people right before the killings began,
Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett said.
The company has a processing plant in Sumter, South
Carolina.
About 325,000 chickens have been found dead at the farms
since mid-February, Garrett said. One farmer, W.L. Coker, lost
the birds in eight chicken houses, or about 160,000 birds, he
said.
Authorities are searching for killers with a deep working
knowledge of raising chickens, Garrett said, adding that he
believed the deaths of the chickens are related to the layoffs.
Vandals bypassed alarms systems and raised or lowered
temperature in the chicken houses, killing them, Garrett said.
"Depending on the age of the birds, they knew whether to
jack the heat up or jack the heat off," Garrett said.
Young birds need more heat, and older ones need less, he
said.
"They had all that knowledge of the farms and how many weeks
growth the chickens were," Garrett said.
Garrett said his office has contacted U.S. Department of
Agriculture authorities and state police.
Pilgrim's Pride said in a statement that it was fully
cooperating with authorities.
"These unfortunate, yet apparently deliberate acts show a
blatant disregard for the welfare of the chickens and the
livelihood of the family farmers involved," the statement said.
The acts were also condemned by state officials overseeing
South Carolina's agriculture industry.
"Farming presents its own unique challenges without
something like this happening," South Carolina Agriculture
Commissioner Hugh Weathers said in a statement.
