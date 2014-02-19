Second coal ash dump leak sends toxins into North Carolina river

Feb 19 North Carolina on Tuesday ordered Duke
Energy Corp to plug a leak of contaminated wastewater
from a decommissioned power plant, which authorities in the
state said might be leaking into a river that supplies drinking
water.
The arsenic-laced discharge from a 36-inch stormwater pipe
was the second this month from beneath a coal ash dump at the
Eden plant.
In early February, thousands of tons of sludge spilled into
the Dan River after a 48-inch pipe broke under the 27-acre ash
pond, Duke said.
The company - which is mired in a long-running legal battle
with the state over the storage of coal ash waste - said on
Tuesday it would use a temporary system to cap the second
discharge until it developed a permanent scheme.
Pipe water samples indicated elevated levels of arsenic,
though the duration and volume of the discharge was not known,
the Charlotte, N.C.-based firm said.
"Downstream public water supplies remain safe and the river
meets all water quality standards," it said, adding it was
continuously sampling and monitoring water in the Dan River.
The additional discharge was identified during an
investigation by the state, the North Carolina Department of
Environment and Natural Resources said on Tuesday.
"This second stormwater pipe ... may also be leaking water
contaminated with coal ash pollutants into the Dan River," said
Division of Water Resources director Tom Reeder.
The state regulatory agency was to hold a press conference
at 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Wednesday.
U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether a crime was
committed in the first spill, in which Duke said 30,000 to
39,000 tons of ash were released into the river.
The coal-fired plant was built in the 1940s and retired in
2012. The ash pond stores the waste the plant produced.