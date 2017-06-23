UPDATE 4-North Korea tests rocket engine, possibly for ICBM - U.S. officials

* N.Korea rocket engine test likely part of ICBM program
* Isolated North has increased pace of missile, engine tests
* China pressed to exert diplomatic, economic pressure
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong
defense
* China says it is making 'unremitting efforts' to resolve
issue
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, June 23 North Korea has carried out
another test of a rocket engine that the United States believes
could be part of its program to develop an intercontinental
ballistic missile, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.
The United States assessed that the test, the latest in a
series of engine and missile trials this year, could be for the
smallest stage of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)
rocket engine, said the official, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity.
A second U.S. official also confirmed the test but did not
provide additional details on the type of rocket component that
was being tested or whether it fit into the ICBM program.
One official said he believed the test had taken place
within the past 24 hours.
North Korea's state media, which is normally quick to
publicize successful missile-related developments, did not carry
any reports on the engine test.
South Korean officials did not have details about the
reported test and declined to comment on the possible nature of
the engine.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China
opposed any action that violated UN Security Council resolutions
and called for restraint from all parties.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was elected last
month on a platform of a more moderate approach to Pyongyang
including dialogue to ease tension, inspected the test-launch of
a ballistic missile on Friday that is being developed by the
South's military.
"I believe in dialogue, but dialogue is possible when it's
backed by strong defense and engagement policy is possible only
when we have security ability that can overwhelm the North,"
Moon was quoted by his office as saying at the test site.
Moon's office did not disclose the details of the missile
being tested, but South Korea has been working to develop
ballistic missiles with a range of 800 km (500 miles), a
voluntary cap under an agreement with the United States.
The United States has tried for years to discourage South
Korea from developing longer-range ballistic missiles in keeping
with the Missile Technology Control Regime, a voluntary
international arms-control pact.
CHINA PRESSED TO EXERT PRESSURE
The disclosure of the North's engine test came a day after
the United States pressed China to exert more economic and
diplomatic pressure on North Korea to help rein in its nuclear
and missile programs during a round of high-level talks in
Washington.
Moon told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Thursday that
strong new sanctions would be needed if the North conducted a
new nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test
and that he planned to call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to
play a greater role in reining in Pyongyang's arms program.
However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman questioned
such calls.
"When the world says that it hopes China can do even more, I
don't know what 'do even more' refers to," Geng told a daily
news briefing in Beijing on Friday.
"We've said many times that China is making unremitting
efforts to resolve the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, and plays
an active and constructive role," he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that a "major, major
conflict" with North Korea is possible over its weapons
programs, although U.S. officials say tougher sanctions, not
military force, are the preferred option.
China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, told Trump in a meeting
at the White House that Beijing was willing to "maintain
communication and coordination" with the United States in an
effort to defuse tension on the Korean peninsula, according to a
statement from China's Foreign Ministry on Friday.
The head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency told
Congress last month that North Korea, if left unchecked, was on
an "inevitable" path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile
capable of striking the U.S. mainland.
However, experts say Pyongyang could still be years away
from have a reliable ICBM capability.
The continental United States is around 5,600 miles (9,000
km) from North Korea. ICBMs have a minimum range of about 3,400
miles (5,500 km), but some are designed to travel 6,200 miles
(10,000 km) or farther.
Any military solution to the North Korea crisis would be
"tragic on an unbelievable scale", Trump's defense secretary,
Jim Mattis, said last month.
The United States, meanwhile, is ramping up capabilities to
defend against the threat from North Korea, staging its
first-ever successful test to intercept an incoming ICBM-type
missile in May.
But a test on June 21 of a new capability being developed by
the United States and Japan to defend against shorter-range
missiles failed to hit its target, the U.S. Missile Defense
Agency said on Thursday.
It was the second such test of the SM-3 Block IIA
interceptor, which is being developed by Raytheon. The
previous intercept test, conducted in February, had been
successful.
