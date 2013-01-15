NRA to start new TV show as Biden prepares gun control proposals

Jan 14 The National Rifle Association will
produce a nightly one-hour cable talk show called "Cam &
Company" for the Sportsman Channel that is due to premiere on
the same day Vice President Joe Biden is expected to present
national control proposals to the White House.
NRA executive Vice President and Chief Executive Wayne
LaPierre said on Friday in a statement from the Sportsman
Channel that the program "comes at a critical time in the
history of preserving our Second Amendment."
The channel said in its statement that the show would be
hosted by Cam Edwards, a gun advocate who hosts a daily
three-hour online program that is simulcast on Sirius XM
Satellite Radio's Patriot Channel. Edwards is scheduled to
broadcast his first show on January 15 from the SHOT show
(Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade) in Las Vegas.
"Cam Edwards will bring intelligence, insight, and
perspective to vital issues and complicated topics -- live,
everyday -- that are being fumbled by uninformed instant experts
on other broadcast and cable shows," Sportsman Channel Chief
Executive Gavin Harvey said in the statement.
The program will be produced at am NRA studio in Washington,
D.C., and air weekdays from 5 to 6 p.m. ET, the NRA said on its
news website.
"Cam & Company" is the third NRA produced or sponsored show
to appear on Sportsman Channel, which can be seen in more than
31 million homes, the channel said. The NRA also produces "Guns
and Gold," in which values are set on old guns, and "3 Gun
Nation," a shooting competition program.
"This kind of programming has been done before, but it
usually comes in a religious guise," said Larry Gerbrandt, a
former cable television executive and founder of Media Valuation
Partners, which appraises entertainment and media assets. "Live
video is a much better way to mobilize your base than printed
flyers."
NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said by telephone that the
show had been planned for more than a year and was not motivated
by Vice President Biden's proposals.
President Barack Obama ordered the task force headed by
Biden to prepare recommendations to curb U.S. gun violence after
a gunman shot and killed 20 children and six adults at a school
in Newtown, Connecticut, in December.