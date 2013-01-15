UPDATE 1-US gun lobby starts new TV show as Obama weighs gun control proposals

By Ronald Grover
Jan 14 The National Rifle Association will
produce a nightly one-hour cable talk show called "Cam &
Company" for the Sportsman Channel that is due to premiere on
Tuesday, the same day Vice President Joe Biden is expected to
present national gun control proposals to the White House.
NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre said on Friday in a
statement from the Sportsman Channel that the program "comes at
a critical time in the history of preserving our Second
Amendment."
U.S. President Barack Obama ordered a task force headed by
Biden to prepare recommendations to curb gun violence after a
gunman shot and killed 20 children and six adults at a school in
Newtown, Connecticut, in December.
The massacre ignited a national debate over controlling gun
violence. The NRA, the leading U.S. gun lobbying group, said
armed police should be stationed in every school, while gun
control advocates demanded a ban on assault rifles and large
ammunition magazines.
The Sportsman Channel said the show would be hosted by Cam
Edwards, a gun advocate who hosts a daily three-hour online
program that is simulcast on Sirius XM Satellite Radio's Patriot
Channel. Edwards is scheduled to broadcast his first show on
Tuesday from the SHOT show (Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade) in
Las Vegas.
"Cam Edwards will bring intelligence, insight, and
perspective to vital issues and complicated topics - live, every
day - that are being fumbled by uninformed instant experts on
other broadcast and cable shows," Sportsman Channel Chief
Executive Gavin Harvey said in the statement.
The program will be produced at an NRA studio in Washington,
D.C., and air weekdays from 5 to 6 p.m. ET, the NRA said on its
news website.
"Cam & Company" is the third NRA produced or sponsored show
to appear on the Sportsman Channel, which can be seen in more
than 31 million homes, the channel said. The NRA also produces
"Guns and Gold," in which values are set on old guns, and "3 Gun
Nation," a shooting competition program.
"This kind of programming has been done before, but it
usually comes in a religious guise," said Larry Gerbrandt, a
former cable television executive and founder of Media Valuation
Partners, which appraises entertainment and media assets. "Live
video is a much better way to mobilize your base than printed
flyers."
NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said by telephone that the
new show had been planned for more than a year and was not
motivated by Biden's proposals.