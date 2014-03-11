UPDATE 3-Hersman, public face of U.S. transportation safety, steps down

By Eric Beech
WASHINGTON, March 11 Deborah Hersman, who headed
the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board during
high-profile investigations into plane crashes and other transit
mishaps, said on Tuesday she would leave the agency in April
after almost 10 years.
Hersman's surprise departure comes as the NTSB is gearing up
to help with the investigation into the missing Malaysian
Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared on Saturday about an
hour after it took off from Kuala Lumpur with 239 passengers and
crew.
The U.S. agency dispatched a team of investigators to
Malaysia this week, and is likely to be among the investigators
analyzing the aircraft's black box, if the flight recorder is
located.
The NTSB took the lead on two of the biggest aviation
investigations in 2013: the battery fire problems that grounded
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner aircraft for several weeks
early in the year, and the crash of an Asiana Airlines Inc
jet at San Francisco International Airport in July.
Hersman, 43, often traveled with NTSB investigative teams to
the site of major accidents and was the agency's public face at
briefings and news conferences.
"I look back at the hundreds of investigations and
recommendations that have been issued during my tenure at the
NTSB and I have seen the landscape of transportation safety
improve before my eyes," Hersman said in a blog post.
Hersman will become president and chief executive officer of
the National Safety Council, a safety advocacy group based in
Itasca, Illinois, the group said in a statement.
Hersman was named a board member of the NTSB, an independent
federal agency with about 400 employees, in 2004 by President
George W. Bush and was appointed chairwoman in 2009 by President
Barack Obama.
Among the non-aviation investigations led by Hersman have
been those involving a commuter train derailment in the Bronx,
New York, in December 2013 that killed four, and a collision
between a tanker and a container ship in the Houston Ship
Channel in 2011.
Hersman's "reassuring confidence has helped lead this
country through some of our most difficult recent transportation
accidents," said Senator Jay Rockefeller, a Democrat from West
Virginia, where she was raised.
"I always trusted that Debbie would put the full weight of
the NTSB behind any investigation, and she would be tireless in
working to uncover the facts," Rockefeller said.
Hersman worked for the Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by
Rockefeller, for five years before joining the NTSB.
Campaigning against distracted, drunken and fatigued driving
was among her signature issues.
The NTSB raised the ire of automakers in 2011 by calling for
a ban on the non-emergency use of portable electronic devices
for all drivers. "Distraction, whether it's hands-free or
handheld, whether it's texting or talking, is deadly," Hersman
wrote at the time.
"She was the first in the federal government to restrict the
people at the NTSB from being on the phone when the car was
moving," said Mark Rosenker, who chaired the agency from 2006 to
2008.
Christopher Hart, NTSB's vice chairman, will take over as
acting chairman when Hersman leaves on April 25.
Hart, an attorney and licensed pilot, has a long career in
transportation safety that includes a stint as deputy director
for air traffic safety oversight at the Federal Aviation
Administration.
The National Safety Council is a non-profit organization
chartered by Congress. It seeks to use education and research to
prevent accidental injury and death from incidents ranging from
distracted driving to workplace safety to prescription drug
overdoses.