REFILE-Alabama Nuclear plant releases carbon dioxide; no damage, injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 3 A carbon dioxide spray
used as a flame retardant was inadvertently released and an
alert declared at a nuclear power plant in southern Alabama
early on Saturday, plant owner Alabama Power Company said,
adding there were no signs of fire or damage and no injuries or
health threats.
The Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant operates a two-unit
electric-generating plant near Dothan, Alabama, about 200 miles
(320 km) south of Birmingham.
The gas was released during maintenance in Unit 1, but both
units operated at full capacity during the incident, Alabama
Power spokesman Ike Pigott said, with personnel safely isolating
the carbon dioxide.
There was no damage to plant equipment, he said.
"This is all about precautionary equipment doing its job,"
Pigott said. The alert was declared at 5:20 a.m. local time and
the matter resolved at 11:10 a.m.
An alert is a less serious classification of four emergency
levels assigned by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, according
to its website.
Farley is owned by Alabama Power Company and operated by
Southern Nuclear Operating Company, both subsidiaries of
Southern Company.
It is one of three nuclear facilities in a system that
provides roughly 20 percent of the electricity used in Alabama
and Georgia.