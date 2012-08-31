After early successes, Obama struggles to implement disarmament vision

* Some successes, failures in years since Prague speech
* Advances so far based on Bush administration guidance
* Pending decision would put Obama stamp on nuclear policy
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 Less than three months after
his inauguration, President Barack Obama stood before a cheering
throng in Prague's historic Hradcany Square and outlined an
ambitious vision of a world without nuclear arms.
In remarks recalled later by the Nobel Peace Prize panel,
Obama promised to negotiate a new strategic arms treaty with
Russia, strengthen safeguards against the spread of nuclear
weapons and engage Iran and North Korea to stop proliferation.
"I state clearly and with conviction America's commitment to
seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons,"
he said to applause.
"This goal will not be reached quickly - perhaps not in my
lifetime. It will take patience and persistence."
Three years later, as the president enters the final stretch
of his re-election bid, Obama has yet to truly stamp U.S.
nuclear policy with his own imprint, experts say.
The document that would define how deeply the United States
is prepared to cut back its nuclear arsenal - perhaps to 1,000
warheads or less - and how radically to alter U.S. nuclear
doctrine is still awaiting Obama's final approval.
Like other unfinished business, from a federal budget deal
to immigration reform, key nuclear weapons decisions apparently
have been delayed until after the Nov. 6 election. Arms control
advocates fear they might never happen if Obama loses.
A White House spokesman declined comment on the status of
the highly classified document, known as the Nuclear Posture
Review implementation study.
Obama took office with a major focus on the perils of
nuclear proliferation and scored early successes. But after a
burst of energy that led to the New START treaty with Russia,
measures to strengthen the Non-Proliferation Treaty and a new
effort to secure nuclear materials worldwide, the
administration's push has flagged in the face of political
realities and competing national interests.
His vision of a world without nuclear arms is at best a work
in progress.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has said little
during his campaign about U.S. nuclear weapons policy. But his
rhetoric on Russia has been harsh, and two years ago he
criticized the New START treaty Obama negotiated with Moscow,
saying the president had given away too much.
DIFFICULTIES
Eliminating nuclear weapons was never going to be easy, but
Obama ran into unanticipated difficulties from the outset.
Ordinarily when a president takes office, he issues guidance
to the defense secretary on the purpose and use of nuclear
weapons. The Pentagon then translates that guidance into
detailed military plans, including how many warheads and
delivery systems - bombers, ballistic missiles and submarines -
it needs. The process takes 18 to 24 months, officials said.
"We didn't have that luxury. When we came into office, we
had a number of challenges left on our plate," said a former
administration official with insight into the process.
The most pressing was the looming expiration, in December
2009, of the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).
START's oversight and verification mechanisms were the
foundation for most U.S. insight into what the Russians were
doing with their nuclear weapons, and the United States did not
want to lose that precious knowledge.
While later treaties have reduced the limits on deployed
warheads from 6,000 under START to no more than 2,200, all of
them relied upon the verification measures approved in START.
"Every onsite inspection, every piece of telemetry, every
visit ... was all based on agreements embodied in START," said
the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The administration also faced a review conference of the
Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and needed international
cooperation to deal with Iran's nuclear program. Obama and his
aides felt all of those issues would be advanced by rapidly
replacing the START treaty, the official said.
"So the decision was made very early on in the
administration ... that for the New START treaty we would rely
on the old Bush administration guidance," the official said. "We
would basically swallow hard, even though we wanted to have our
own imprint."
NEW START
With that decision made, things moved quickly.
Three months after the Prague speech, Obama and Russian
President Dmitry Medvedev signed a framework agreement to
negotiate a new arms treaty that would further cut arsenals of
strategic nuclear warheads.
But then talks dragged on. Obama and Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev did not sign the New START pact until April
2010, almost a year to the day after his Hradcany Square speech.
The delay foreshadowed the difficulties to come.
"The reason why it took as long as it did is the Russians
thought we wanted it more than they did, particularly after
Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize for the Prague speech," said Clark
Murdock, an expert on nuclear issues at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies think tank.
Under the accord, the two sides agreed to reduce their
numbers of deployed nuclear warheads to no more than 1,550
within seven years.
The United States, based on the Bush administration
guidance, had been prepared to go below the 1,550 figure, the
former administration official said, but the Russians resisted.
Even with the higher number, the administration had
difficulty winning ratification in the Senate.
Early on, Obama and his aides had been surprised by the poor
state of aging U.S. nuclear weapons facilities that manufacture
plutonium and uranium components for warheads.
He told his Prague audience he was committed to maintaining
a safe, secure and effective U.S. nuclear arsenal as long as the
weapons existed. And he committed to investing a substantial
amount of money in upgrading the nuclear weapons complex.
During Senate debate over New START, Republican Sen. Jon Kyl
wrested a pledge for another $4.1 billion for nuclear
modernization, drawing criticism from arms control groups that
questioned why Washington would spend more on the nuclear
complex when it aimed to eliminate the weapons.
Obama has pledged "as much as $214 billion to modernize that
complex as well as the delivery systems, you know the
submarines, the bombers and what have you," said Hans
Kristensen, director of the nuclear information project at the
Federation of American Scientists.
"It's somewhat of a schizophrenic nuclear policy."
Six weeks after the treaty's passage, Obama wrote to the
Senate promising to modernize the triad of nuclear delivery
systems and "to accelerate to the extent possible" work on the
plutonium and uranium production facilities at Los Alamos, New
Mexico, and Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Months later, amid rising Republican pressure to curb
government spending, he essentially reneged on the deal,
offering budget plans that funded the uranium facility work
while pushing the plutonium plant beyond a 10-year planning
horizon.
SUCCESSES AND SETBACKS
Obama made significant progress on other nuclear fronts. He
won adoption of a plan to strengthen the Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty, and stepped up funding and efforts to
secure nuclear materials worldwide.
But there were major setbacks as well.
Diplomacy and covert action have failed so far to stop
Iran's suspected quest for the bomb, and denuclearization talks
with North Korea are in a deep freeze.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan withdrew its backing for talks on a
Fissile Materials Cutoff Treaty, effectively blocking
negotiations to halt production worldwide of fissile material
for nuclear arms.
Obama promised in Prague to aggressively pursue U.S.
ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, which
prohibits nuclear tests. But there was little chance of getting
Senate Republicans to back another arms accord after New START.
Most of Obama's successes in advancing his nuclear agenda
occurred during his first two years in office and were,
relatively speaking, easy compared with more fundamental arms
reductions the president proposed in Prague.
The question remains: How many nuclear warheads, and nuclear
bombers, submarines and missiles, does the United States need to
achieve its strategic aims, which call for reduced reliance on
atomic weapons?
The answers are supposed to come from the Nuclear Posture
Review implementation study, which would finally stamp U.S.
nuclear policy with Obama's vision.
Retired Marine Corps General James Cartwright, a former head
of U.S. Strategic Command and former deputy chairman of the
Joint Chiefs of Staff, has argued 900 nuclear warheads in total
- both deployed and in storage - is enough for deterrence.
Many observers believe the administration ultimately will
settle on a figure of between 900 and 1,000 deployed warheads.
Whatever the figure, the decision is Obama's best opportunity to
influence U.S. nuclear policy going forward.
"If he is committed to the vision that he outlined in
Prague, what he should be doing here is telling the Pentagon
that the role of nuclear weapons shall be restricted to
deterring nuclear attack on the United States or its allies,"
said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control
Association. "To do that we only need a nuclear force in the
hundreds of deployed nuclear weapons, not the thousands."