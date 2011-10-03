UPDATE 1-US NRC finds no damage at Dominion's quake-hit plant

* Reactors have been shut since the August quake

* Some anomalies need more evaluation - NRC

* NRC laid out requirements for restart to Dominion (Adds more evaluation needed, details)

MINERAL, Va., Oct 3 An inspection team for the U.S. nuclear regulator said on Monday it has found no significant damage at Dominion Resource's (D.N) quake-hit North Anna power plant in Virginia but that more evaluation is needed.

Reactors at the station have been shut down since the 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the east coast of the United States in August.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission team said the plant's safety system functions were maintained and the plant's staff reacted in manner that protected public health and safety.

Still, the team said there were some issues that needed further review. The team said some "anomalies" were observed on safety-related equipment and will need more evaluation.

The August quake marked the first time an operating U.S. nuclear plant experienced a tremor that exceeded its design parameters, meaning ground motion was stronger than the plant was built to withstand.

On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it had sent Dominion a letter laying out the requirements for the restart of the plant.

The letter said Dominion will have to submit paperwork responding to the commission's questions about the safety of restarting the plant. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)