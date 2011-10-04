RPT-UPDATE 2-US NRC: no major damage at quake-hit Dominion plant

(Repeats Oct. 3 item to widen distribution)

By Ayesha Rascoe

MINERAL, Va., Oct 3 Dominion Resources' ( D.N ) Virginia nuclear plant suffered no significant damage from an earthquake in August but more evaluation is needed before it can restart, an inspection team for the U.S. nuclear regulator said on Monday.

Reactors at Dominion's North Anna station have been shut since the 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the east coast of the United States.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission sent in a special inspection team to evaluate the impact on the plant, located about 12 miles from the epicenter of the tremor.

The team's initial review uncovered no major damage at the plant and safety systems remained intact, the inspection team said Monday at a public briefing.

"Based on the results of the inspection, given the ground motion that was experienced, the facility is robust," Victor McCree, an NRC official, told the meeting.

Still, the team outlined several areas that needed additional attention, including a leak that occurred at one of the plant's emergency diesel generators. The team also found that a seismic alarm panel lost some functionality during the earthquake.

The team's full report will be released within 30 days.

The NRC said its evaluation would continue and it does not know when the plant may be able to be brought back online.

The August quake marked the first time an operating U.S. nuclear plant experienced a tremor that exceeded its design parameters.

Dominion said unit 1 at the plant will be ready for restart this week, while unit 2, which has moved into a planned refueling outage, would be ready later in the month.

"The bottom line is that North Anna performed as designed and a very comprehensive inspection, testing and analysis program has verified its safety going forward," said David Heacock, chief nuclear officer at Dominion.

During a contentious two-hour meeting, representatives of Beyond Nuclear, a nuclear watchdog group, questioned whether the NRC was doing enough to ensure the public's safety.

Critics at the meeting accused the NRC, an independent government agency, of putting profits ahead of public safety and asked whether the North Anna plant should be restarted at all since more data has been uncovered about the earthquake risks on the east coast in recent years.

"The NRC has never denied a license, as such the entire Nuclear Regulatory Commission could be replaced by one minimum-wage worker with an approved rubber stamp," Robin Mills, from Rio, West Virginia, said during the meeting.

Mills held up colorful poster boards at the end of the meeting with phrases such as "what about the lies" and "that's why we don't trust you". (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)