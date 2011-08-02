Senator to US nuclear regulators: try to get along

* "How about a smile?" Sen. Boxer asks tense commissioners

* Boxer urges quick action on "common sense" changes

* Will bring commissioners back for oversight in 90 days

* Republican senators: no rush for new nuclear regulations

* NRC's Jaczko: commission is stuck on the process

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 A senior Democratic senator chided the top officials at the U.S. nuclear safety regulator on Tuesday to try to get along as they work to make decisions on stepping up rules for nuclear plants in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Barbara Boxer told the five appointed members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that she expects them to get past their conflicts to make quick decisions on sweeping new regulations for the nation's 104 nuclear reactors.

"I want all of you to know we're going to have you back every 90 days until I know what you're doing," said Boxer, the California Democrat who chairs the Environment and Public Works Committee, which has oversight of the NRC.

The Capitol Hill hearing was the latest public exposure of the fractious relationship between the agencies' four commissioners and its chairman, Gregory Jaczko.

"How about a smile from everybody?" Boxer said after one of several uncomfortable moments at a hearing where the commissioners were pointedly asked to give yes-or-no answers to questions about Jaczko's leadership and regulatory proposals.

"I'm sensing with you maybe there needs to be a little bit more friendship. I think it's important that these differences not become personal," Boxer told the five-member commission.

The commissioners have sparred over the thorny issue of nuclear waste storage, and in June the agency's own independent watchdog described a toxic environment at the commission. [ID:nN10206422]

Now, the NRC is struggling with whether and how to proceed after an earthquake and tsunami in March overwhelmed the Fukushima Daiichi plant in Japan, the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.

The ideas come from a task force of six senior NRC staff members. Last month, they called for a shift in the NRC's regime that would force plants to plan for catastrophes beyond what they were originally designed to withstand, potentially adding millions in costs for operators like Exelon ( EXC.N ), Entergy ( ETR.N ), and PG&E ( PCG.N ).

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

FACTBOX-What's in the task force report? [ID:nN1E76C176]

NEWSMAKER-Jaczko meshes physics, politics [ID:nN06200024]

FACTBOX-Commissioners at the NRC [ID:nN06206336]

Q+A-What's going on at Fukushima? [ID:nL3E7J115U]

TAKE A LOOK-US maps out nuclear reforms [ID:nNUKEUSA]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

SEE YOU BACK IN 90 DAYS-BOXER

NRC Chairman Jaczko wants commissioners to rule on each task force recommendation within 90 days, with a goal for completing and implementing new rules within five years -- an expedited timetable for an agency that traditionally moves more slowly based on exhaustive technical reviews.

Democratic senators exhorted the four commissioners to move quickly on what they called "common sense" recommendations, and Boxer said it was "ridiculous" that the NRC took about 10 years to put in place changes after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

But three of the four commissioners have voted to disagree with a plan advocated by Jaczko with what steps to take next. [ID:nN1E76R0IJ]

The chairman promoted his plan in a speech last month, but has not formally voted on how to proceed.

"All my colleagues have given us good things to think about about a way forward and I wanted to see what those would be," Jaczko said when asked by reporters why he had not yet voted.

Until Jaczko has voted, the NRC's secretariat cannot synthesize the opinions into a consensus position for a "staff requirements memorandum" stating the way forward.

"I think we're kind of stuck at developing the process," Jaczko told the Senate hearing.

The majority of commissioners want the NRC's top operations staff to come up with recommendations for the logistics of dealing with the report -- including how to involve industry and the public.

The commissioners have said some task force ideas could take longer than 90 days to evaluate. All of them downplayed the differences in their views.

"I think some of this discussion is really about semantics," Jaczko said.

"MORE WASHINGTON RED TAPE"-BARRASSO

Republican senators noted the task force found there are no imminent nuclear safety issues in the United States.

"I am not surprised ... if you put six career regulators in a room for 90 days that you're going to get a lot of suggestions for more Washington red tape," said Wyoming Senator John Barrasso.

James Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate committee, said the NRC should not rush into new regulations.

"I don't believe that an accident in a country with different regulatory systems and practices means that ours are broken," Inhofe said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)