UPDATE 1-Indian Point nuclear plant clears technical step-NRC

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 Entergy ( ETR.N ) has cleared a technical step toward renewing its operating license for its aging Indian Point nuclear plant outside of New York City, the U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a supplemental safety evaluation report which concluded that Entergy is taking steps to "manage the effects of aging" in the plant.

The plant's original 40-year operating licenses for its two reactors expire in 2013 and 2015. It supplies about 25 percent of the power for New York City, about 24 miles south.

Entergy has applied to the NRC to extend the plant's license for another 20 years. Politicians and environmental groups want to see it shut.

The supplemental safety evaluation report backs up the NRC's original conclusion in Nov. 2009 that Entergy has taken or will take steps to safely operate the aging plant.

"The supplemental safety evaluation report does not identify new open items. There are no new license conditions resulting from this supplement," the NRC said.

An NRC spokesman said the agency continues to work on the application for license renewal. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)