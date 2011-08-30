No new conditions for Indian Point nuclear plant-NRC

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 A supplemental evaluation of Entergy's ( ETR.N ) application to continue operating its aging Indian Point nuclear plant outside of New York City did not identify any new license conditions, the U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's report "did not change the staff's original conclusion that the applicant has identified actions that have been or will be taken to manage the effects of aging in the appropriate safety systems, structures and components of the plant, and that their functions will be maintained during the period of extended operation," the agency said in a release. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)