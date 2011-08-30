No new conditions for Indian Point nuclear plant-NRC

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 A supplemental evaluation of
Entergy's (ETR.N) application to continue operating its aging
Indian Point nuclear plant outside of New York City did not
identify any new license conditions, the U.S. nuclear safety
regulator said on Tuesday.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's report "did not change
the staff's original conclusion that the applicant has
identified actions that have been or will be taken to manage
the effects of aging in the appropriate safety systems,
structures and components of the plant, and that their
functions will be maintained during the period of extended
operation," the agency said in a release.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)