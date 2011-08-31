版本:
US nuclear regulator eyes to-do list after Fukushima

 * NRC looks at what taskforce ideas can be tackled first
 * Reevaluating quake risk in first group of changes
 * NRC also publishes proposal for seismic risk review
 By Roberta Rampton and Emily Stephenson
 WASHINGTON, Aug 31 The U.S. nuclear regulator
is refining a plan to change its rules for power plants
following Japan's Fukushima disaster, selecting half a dozen
high-priority items to tackle first, senior staff said.
 The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is sorting through how to
update its requirements for plants to withstand earthquakes,
floods and other natural disasters -- a detailed and involved
process expected to take years.
 The first changes likely will include requiring operators
of the country's 104 reactors to take a new look at the risks
posed by earthquakes and floods.
 "The full re-analysis that's proposed ... will take some
time," said Amy Cubbage, who was part of an NRC taskforce that
compiled a list of changes for U.S. reactors after a quake and
tsunami in March overwhelmed the Fukushima Daiichi plant,
causing the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years.
 By Oct. 3, NRC staff will advise the five-member commission
on logistics for the changes and how to weave in input from the
industry, the public and an advisory committee.
 Senior staff discussed the changes with industry and
nuclear critics at a public meeting on Wednesday.
 Seismic risks in the United States were highlighted last
week by an earthquake in Virginia that may have shaken Dominion
Resources' (D.N) North Anna plant more severely than the
facility was designed to withstand. [ID:nN1E77S184]
 "We need to look and see if we can learn lessons from
anything that's happened, whether it was the earthquake in
Japan, or whether it was even the earthquake under Lake Anna,"
Timothy Greten, a policy specialist at the Federal Emergency
Management Agency, said at the NRC meeting.
 WITHOUT UNNECESSARY DELAY
 NRC staff proposed the agency move forward on ordering
upgrades to reactors with designs similar to the Fukushima
plant and improvements for pools that store radioactive spent
fuel.
 The agency thinks the changes can move forward "without
unnecessary delay" but gave no more specific timeline.
 Other items identified by the NRC's Fukushima taskforce
will need further study in a longer-term review, including its
top recommendation to overhaul the "patchwork" of rules and
guidelines into a more streamlined regulatory structure.
 It will take years for the agency to adjust its regulations
and for the industry to implement the changes. NRC Chairman
Gregory Jaczko has urged that the work be complete within five
years, which would be an accelerated timetable for the agency.
 SEISMIC RISK REVIEW PROPOSED
 Separately, the NRC on Wednesday said it would require that
plants evaluate their seismic risk, part of a process that
started years before the Fukushima disaster.
 "In view of the potential safety significance of this
issue, it is necessary to reexamine the level of conservatism
in the determination of original seismic design estimates," the
NRC said in a Federal Register notice.
 While there is no "imminent risk" from the design of aging
plants, there is higher earthquake hazard in parts of the
central and eastern United States than was assumed when they
were first designed, the NRC said.
 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

