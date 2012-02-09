版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 01:11 BJT

US NRC approves license for Southern's Vogtle reactors

ROCKVILLE, MD Feb 9 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved a license for Southern Co to build two reactors at the Vogtle nuclear station in Georgia, the first new nuclear reactors to be built in the United States in more than three decades.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐