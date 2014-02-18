版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 04:41 BJT

U.S. DOE to announce loan aid deal for Georgia nuclear plant

WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Energy Department will announce on Wednesday that it has finalized a $8.3 billion loan guarantee to expand Southern Co's Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, a government source said.

The Vogtle plant received its initial conditional loan agreement from the department in February 2010.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐