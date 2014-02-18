U.S. DOE to announce loan aid deal for Georgia nuclear plant

BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Energy Department will announce on Wednesday that it has finalized a $8.3 billion loan guarantee to expand Southern Co's Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, a government source said.
The Vogtle plant received its initial conditional loan agreement from the department in February 2010.
* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement
* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PETMATRIX, LEADING AND FAST GROWING RAWHIDE-FREE DOG CHEWS COMPANY