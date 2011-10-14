CORRECTED - (OFFICIAL)-NRC to finish AP1000 work before GE reactor

(Corrects Oct. 13 item after NRC clarifies its statement on Fukushima causing delays to new reactor certifications; replaces headline, releads and recasts first few paragraphs)

* NRC expects to act by year-end on Westinghouse AP1000

* Consideration of GE Hitachi's ESBWR delayed to next year

By Jim Brumm

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct 13 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's priority for new reactors is to complete certification of the Westinghouse Electric AP1000 design and the associated combined licenses for proposed new AP1000 units in Georgia and South Carolina.

After that, the agency will wrap up the certification of General Electric's ( GE.N ) new Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) design, NRC spokesman Scott Burnell said.

He said the full commission is still expected to act on the final certification of the AP1000 design by year-end, which would make the certification effective in 2012.

Burnell said placing the ESBWR certification behind the AP1000 was an issue of priorities.

"The people that would be taking care of the ESBWR certification have been concentrating on the AP1000 ... because that is the area most likely to produce a license to build a new reactor first," Burnell said.

He said the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan this year had not directly slowed the agency's new licensing and certification activities.

But Burnell said Fukushima had increased the NRC's workload, noting Congress had given the NRC permission to reallocate existing funds to help deal with Fukushima-related issues.

The NRC staff has been analyzing the Fukushima Daiichi plant after the earthquake and tsunami and making recommendations for future NRC action aimed at averting such an accident in the United States.

NRC consideration of GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy's ESBWR has been delayed until next year, Burnell said.

He said NRC staff would update GE Hitachi soon on the ESBWR's certification status, which appears to have been delayed at least six months from "the June to September time frame" seen earlier this year by Danny Roderick, a senior vice president at GE Hitachi's headquarters in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Noting the company has worked closely with the NRC on licensing the ESBWR since 2005, GE Hitachi spokesman Michael Tetuan said the company has completed its required licensing work and is looking forward to receiving final design certification from the NRC.

GE Hitachi is owned 60 percent by General Electric and 40 percent by Japan's Hitachi Ltd ( 6501.T ).

If the AP1000 certification is effective early next year, this would allow Southern Co ( SO.N ) to stay on schedule to begin producing electricity with the reactors built by Toshiba Corp's ( 6502.T ) Westinghouse in 2016 and 2017, Southern spokesman Steve Higginbottom said on Thursday.

He said that schedule is based on the utility's expectation it will get an NRC license for the two reactors around year's end and noted that license is dependent on NRC certification of the reactors built by Westinghouse.

The agency has already given Southern permission to perform limited construction in preparation for the new reactors at its Vogtle power plant near Augusta, Georgia, Higginbottom said.