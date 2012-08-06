UPDATE 1-Guards replaced after Tennessee nuclear security breach

* Nun, 82, among activists who breached the fences overnight
* Facility touted as "Fort Knox of uranium"
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 The Energy Department said on
Monday it was replacing guards and supervisors on duty 10 days
ago when three peace activists, including an 82 year-old nun,
breached perimeter fences at the principal U.S. facility for
storing weapons-grade enriched uranium.
The guards and supervisors work for WSI Oak Ridge, a
subsidiary of the giant international private security
contractor G4S, which was at the center of a dispute over
security preparations at the London Olympic Games.
A federal official at the U.S. Energy Department's Y-12
complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, had also been "temporarily
re-assigned" pending the investigation, a government official
said.
The U.S. government both processes and stores enriched
uranium at the Y-12 complex, which a senior official had
previously touted as "the Fort Knox of uranium."
Joshua McConaha, a spokesman for the National Nuclear
Security Administration, the Energy Department branch
responsible for designing and building U.S. nuclear weapons,
told Reuters that the incident, which occurred during the night
of July 27-28, was "not consistent with the level of
professionalism and expertise we expect from our guard force."
As a consequence, McConaha said, the agency "has taken steps
to remove the leadership team and the guard forces on duty at
the time, and to replace them with some of the best security
experts from around our enterprise."
He said NNSA and the Energy Department were "reviewing every
aspect of our security posture and will apply the lessons
learned from this incident across all of our sites and
facilities."
G4S drew criticism last month for failing to provide the
number of security personnel it promised to protect the London
Olympic Games, forcing the British government to deploy extra
army troops.
The peace activists, 82-year old Sister Megan Rice, 63-year
old Michael Walli and 57-year old Greg Boertje-Obed, cut through
a number of fences to reach the outer walls of a building called
the "Highly Enriched Uranium Materials Storage Facility", the
U.S. government's main stockpile site for bomb-grade uranium.
DAUBED SLOGANS ON THE WALLS
Rice said that while the activists eventually were
confronted by as many as 12 guards, "they dribbled in and out
... It was very gradual." She added: "First the one, and he
began to alert others."
The activists hung banners and strung crime scene tape on
the building, and daubed slogans on the outer walls.
They were arrested and face federal charges of "wilfully and
maliciously destroying or attempting to destroy government
property. Rice and Walli were released on bond. Boertje-Obed
remains in custody, having waived his right to a bail hearing
and legal representation.
Peter Stockton, a former Congressional investigator and
security consultant for the Energy Department, said for years
there had been questions about the building's security,
including whether the guards' sight-lines were adequate.
The building was designed and built after the Sept. 11, 2001
Al Qaeda attacks with special features to withstand possible
attacks by militants.
In a video which the NNSA posted on YouTube in 2010, Jason
Hatfield, billed as the "operations manager", said: "This
facility has been called the Fort Knox of uranium. Our mission
is to provide safe, secure and efficient storage for
highly-enriched uranium."
He added: "I realistically feel this facility will be here
for the next 100 years."
After the intrusion, all operations at Y-12 were suspended
until some time this week. Energy Department officials said
apart from the personnel changes, four new guard patrols were
added to three previously operating.
The department drafted Rodney Johnson, a retired general who
had been in charge of security at Pantex, an Amarillo, Texas
plant where nuclear bombs are assembled, to "lead the effort to
reform the security culture" at Y-12.
An official insisted on Monday that "None of the nuclear
material at the site was seriously threatened in this incident,"
and that the storage building remains an "incredibly secure
facility."