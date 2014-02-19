U.S. to finalize loan guarantee for Southern Co nuclear plant

BRIEF-Simon Property Group Q1 FFO per share $2.74
* Simon Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results and 9.4% year-over-year increase in quarterly dividend
WASHINGTON Feb 19 The Obama administration will finalize $6.5 billion in loan guarantees this week for the country's first new nuclear reactors in three decades, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Wednesday.
The loan aid will support the expansion of Southern Co's Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.
* Simon Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results and 9.4% year-over-year increase in quarterly dividend
* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping Co, Ltd
* Williams-Sonoma - Williams Sonoma launches food collaboration with Trisha Yearwood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: