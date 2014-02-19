版本:
U.S. to finalize loan guarantee for Southern Co nuclear plant

WASHINGTON Feb 19 The Obama administration will finalize $6.5 billion in loan guarantees this week for the country's first new nuclear reactors in three decades, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Wednesday.

The loan aid will support the expansion of Southern Co's Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.
