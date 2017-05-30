UPDATE 1-Three Mile Island, site of 1979 nuclear accident, to close in 2019

(Adds background, other states that have adopted nuclear
subsidies)
By Scott DiSavino
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power
plant will close in 2019, forty years after it was the site of
the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas
prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner
said on Tuesday.
The plant's name has been synonymous with public fears over
the risks associated with nuclear power since the plant suffered
a partial meltdown in 1979, sparking sweeping new rules for
handling emergencies at nuclear sites.
No one died during the 1979 meltdown and a federal review
found minimal health effects in the 2 million people who lived
near the central Pennsylvania plant, situated about 180 miles
(300 km) west of New York City.
Exelon Corp, the U.S. power company that owns the
Middletown, Pennsylvania, power plant, said it will close by
Sept. 30, 2019, unless the state adopts rules to compensate the
company for benefits Exelon says nuclear power provides.
Chris Crane, Exelon president and CEO, in a statement urged
Pennsylvania "to preserve its nuclear energy facilities and the
clean, reliable energy and good-paying jobs they provide."
Three Mile Island employs about 675 people, produces enough
electricity to power 800,000 homes and pays more than $1 million
in state property taxes a year, the company said.
Low natural gas prices from abundant shale formations like
Pennsylvania's Marcellus have helped keep power prices low for
years, making it difficult for nuclear reactors to compete with
gas-fired generators in deregulated power markets in the U.S.
Northeast and Midwest.
Since 2013, the nuclear industry has shut six reactors for
economic reasons before their licenses expired in California,
Florida, Nebraska, Vermont and Wisconsin, and plan to shut at
least six more over the next five years.
'CHINA SYNDROME'
The movie "The China Syndrome," about a fictitious
near-meltdown at a California nuclear plant, came out two weeks
before the real-life crisis at Three Mile Island. In the film,
Jane Fonda, playing a TV reporter, says a meltdown could "render
an area the size of Pennsylvania permanently uninhabitable."
New York and Illinois adopted rules in 2016 to provide
payments to nuclear reactors to keep the units in service to
help meet state carbon reduction goals and keep the jobs, taxes
and fuel diversification the plants provide.
At least four other states are considering similar policies
to provide additional revenue to keep their reactors in service,
including Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Other power generators that would benefit if the reactors
shut down, however, have challenged New York and Illinois'
nuclear payments in federal court, arguing the rules unfairly
subsidize one fuel source in a federally administered
competitive market and will boost ratepayer costs.
Exelon said that despite producing 93 percent of
Pennsylvania's emissions-free electricity and avoiding 37
million tons of carbon emissions — the equivalent of keeping 10
million cars off the road every year — nuclear power is not
included in the state's Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard,
which includes 16 power sources including solar, wind and hydro
energy.
Exelon said it will take a one-time charge of $65-110
million for 2017 for the early retirement of Three Mile Island,
and accelerate about $1.0-1.1 billion in depreciation and
amortization through the announced shutdown date.
