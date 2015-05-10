UPDATE 5-Transformer fire causes shut-down of nuclear reactor north of New York City

* Nuclear regulators say no threat to residents
* Fire at transformer lasted 25 minutes
* Witnesses report explosion, smoke coming from plant
* Entergy Corp says plant is stable
(Adds more detail from NRC, background on the plant)
By Scott DiSavino and Lisa Lambert
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, May 9 A nuclear power
reactor 40 miles (65 km) north of New York City was shut down on
Saturday after a transformer fire, but officials said the Indian
Point plant was stable and there was no threat to residents
nearby.
People in the area reported an explosion and smoke coming
from the plant at Buchanan in New York state. But the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission said the fire had been quickly
extinguished.
"These events happen occasionally. They are not unheard of
and the plant responded as designed," NRC spokesman Eliot
Brenner said in a statement. He added the fire occurred at 5:50
p.m. (2150 GMT) and was put out 25 minutes later.
The NRC designated the incident an "unusual event," which is
the lowest of four categories the agency gives to potential
safety or security threats at nuclear plants.
Entergy Corp, which runs the facility and is one of
the largest U.S. nuclear power operators, also said the plant
was stable and there was no danger to the public or to
employees.
Several police units responded to the plant after receiving
emergency calls from people who heard an explosion and saw smoke
over the facility, which is on the east bank of the Hudson
River, said New York State police spokesman Kenneth Bozier. No
injuries were reported.
The transformer fire, which triggered the closure of the
plant's Unit 3 reactor, was extinguished with no damage to the
unit, an Entergy spokesman said. The other Unit 2 reactor
continued to operate, spokesman Jerry Nappi said.
He said there was no information yet as to what caused the
transformer failure. On Friday, Entergy returned the
1,031-megawatt Unit 3 back to service after shutting it down the
previous day to repair a steam leak on the non-nuclear side of
the plant.
The fire was put out by the sprinkler system at the
transformer and on-site personnel, he said. The transformers are
located around 300-400 feet (90-120 meters) away from the
reactor.
Emergency sirens in the area did not sound following the
incident, Nicholas Zachary, a governing trustee in the village
of Buchanan, said in a phone interview.
"I don't foresee any kind of issue," he said. "It's happened
before, they'll get it fixed and back and running fairly soon I
imagine."
Disruptions to power in the New York City area were
unlikely. Power plants often trip off, and the power shortfall
is met by other plants on the grid.
EXPLOSION FOLLOWED BY SMOKE
Witnesses took to Twitter to report hearing an explosion and
photographs posted on the site showed large plumes of gray and
black smoke billowing from the plant.
"I was a mile away from Indian Point when the transformer
explosion occurred. Yikes...," said one Twitter user, Kevin
Daly.
But some local residents were apparently unaware of the
incident. A woman named Crystal who answered the phone at Fat
Sal's Bar & Grill, about a mile away from the plant, said she
neither heard the explosion or knew anything about it.
The plant, whose origin dates back to the 1960s, has around
1,000 employees and has long been controversial because of its
proximity to the largest U.S. city.
It is one of 99 nuclear power plants licensed to operate in
the United States and which generate about 20 percent of U.S.
electricity use, according to the NRC's website.
Large transformer explosions or fires are unusual but not
unheard of, with rarely more than one or two a year occurring.
While they can be shocking to witness, recent incidents have
caused minimal disruption at the facilities.
In early 2009, for instance, Exelon Corp's Oyster
Creek nuclear power station in New Jersey resumed operations
three days after a transformer fire. In December 2013, another
transformer fire triggered the temporary closure of a unit at
Entergy's Arkansas nuclear power plant. Neither caused any
injuries or public health risks.
But Saturday's blast may fuel the debate surrounding the
expiration of the 40-year operating licenses for its two
remaining reactors.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and others have long called
for the plant's closure because it is so close to New York City,
though state authorities have little sway over the federally
regulated nuclear sector. Cuomo's efforts have been more muted
lately, however.
The license for Unit 2 expired in 2013 and Unit 3 will
expire at the end of this year. Both continue operating during
the NRC review process, which may take several more years.
Several environmental groups have called for the plant to be
permanently shut down.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Victoria Cavaliere, Lisa Lambert,
Jonathan Leff, Frank McGurty and Jonathan Oatis; Writing by Alex
Dobuzinskis and Frances Kerry; Editing by Christian Plumb)