Oil leaked into Hudson River after fire at nuclear reactor near NYC

May 10 Oil leaked into the Hudson River on
Sunday after a transformer fire and explosion a day earlier at
the Indian Point nuclear plant north of New York City, and
Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was concerned about environmental
damage.
Cuomo visited the plant for a briefing on Sunday. The
governor, who in the past has called for the plant to be shut
down because of its proximity to densely populated New York
City, also visited the plant on Saturday.
When the transformer exploded, it released oil into a
holding tank, which then overflowed, sending oil onto the ground
and into the river, Cuomo told reporters on Sunday after he was
briefed by emergency and plant officials.
He said crews were working to contain and clean up the oil
spill but it was not clear yet how much oil had been released.
"If you are on site, you see an oil sheen all over the area
where the transformer went on fire, and it was a significant
area that was covered by oil, foam and water," Cuomo said.
The transformer explosion and fire at the nuclear power
reactor 40 miles (65 km) north of New York City was quickly put
out. The fire triggered the closure of the plant's Unit 3
reactor, while the other Unit 2 reactor continued to operate.
Entergy Corp, which runs the facility and is one of
the largest U.S. nuclear power operators, said the plant was
stable and there was no danger to the public or to employees.
"Anything that happens at this plant obviously raises
concerns," due to the proximity to the largest U.S. city, Cuomo
said.
"The transformer fire in and of itself was not dangerous.
But the fear is always that one situation is going to trigger
another. If something goes wrong here, it goes very wrong for a
lot of people."
Cuomo said emergency crews thought the fire was out but it
reignited and had to be extinguished again.
The transformers are located around 300-400 feet (90-120
meters) away from the reactor.
The plant, which dates back to the 1960s, has around 1,000
employees.
It is one of 99 nuclear power plants licensed to operate in
the United States and which generate about 20 percent of U.S.
electricity use, according to the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission's website.
