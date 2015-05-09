Transformer fire at NY nuclear plant is out, reactor undamaged - spokesman

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
NEW YORK May 9 A transformer fire at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York state on Saturday has been extinguished with no damage to the reactor, a spokesman for operator Entergy Corp said.
The fire, which occurred at around 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT), triggered the closure of the plant's Unit 3 reactor, but the other Unit 2 continues to operate, Jerry Nappi told Reuters. He said there was no information yet as to what caused the transformer failure.
The fire was put out by the sprinkler system at the transformer and on-site personnel, he said. The transformers are located around 300-400 feet (90-120 meters) away from the reactor. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, writing by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures