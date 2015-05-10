Indian point nuclear plant fire not a high risk -U.S. nuclear regulator

WASHINGTON May 9 The transformer fire at the
Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City is not a
high-level risk and does not pose a threat to the people nearby,
according to the U.S. regulator for nuclear power.
"There is no threat to area residents," said Eliot Brenner,
director of public affairs for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission. "They declared an unusual event. That's the lowest
of our four situation designations."
An "unusual event" classification indicates a potential
security threat or a possible "degradation of the level of
safety" at a plant, according to the NRC website. It also means
there have been "no releases of radioactive material requiring
offsite response or monitoring."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)