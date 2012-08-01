Knight Capital becomes hot options play after trading problems

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 1 As Knight Capital Group
shares plunged quickly following trading problems that roiled
the market on Wednesday, the options market got busy, scrambling
for bets that expect further decline in the stock.
Erroneous trades on the New York Stock Exchange at the open
sharply raised volatility in dozens of stocks, even triggering
halts for several issues - Corelogic Inc, China Cord
Blood Corp, Kronos Worldwide, Trinity Industries
and Molycorp.
"After hedge funds found out that there were problems, they
immediately turned to the options market, buying puts. This is
not a small deal. Professionals (traders) reacted by coming into
the options market to short it," said Jon Najarian, co-founder
of optionMonster.com.
Put options, generally considered bearish bets, give the
holder the right to sell shares at a specific price by a certain
date.
According to optionMonster.com, about 3.8 million options
traded in the first hour of trading on Wednesday, with NYSE
volume trading 150 percent of its normal volume.
Options activity on Knight Capital was more than three times
the overall open interest of 10,969 contracts, with most action
in put options, according to Interactive Brokers Group options
analyst Caitlin Duffy.
Hours after the trading glitches, Knight Capital said that a
"technology issue" in its market-making unit had affected the
routing of shares of about 150 stocks to the NYSE where abnormal
volatility roiled the markets in early trading.
Shares of Knight Capital plunged 23 percent to $7.96 after
hitting a seven-year low of $7.62 a share earlier.
"Traders scrambled to get long downside puts as the stock
spiraled lower this morning, with notable fresh interest
building across all available expirations," Duffy said.
Front-month put volume was the heaviest with upwards of
7,000 lots changing hands at each of the August $7.50 and $10
strike prices.
Early birds snapping up more than 4,000 of the August $10
strike put this morning at an average premium of 68 cents saw
the value of their contracts rise three-fold as premium on the
contracts soared to a high of $2.50 prior to midday.
Trading traffic in the $7.50 strike puts set to expire in
September, October and even January 2013 were also noteworthy as
investors await further details and clarity on the morning's
volatility, Duffy said.
Knight said in a statement that it had notified its
market-making clients this morning to route NYSE-listed orders
to other venues. The company said over-the-counter securities
and trading in its other businesses were not affected.