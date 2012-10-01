Lockheed won't issue notices on job cuts after US government guidance

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The White House got some good
news on Monday when Lockheed Martin said it would not issue
notices of possible job reductions before the Nov. 6 election.
With numerous defense industry jobs on the line in critical
states including Virginia, a wave of job cuts could embarrass
Democratic President Barack Obama's administration.
Lockheed's announcement followed assurances from the U.S.
government that employers will not have to warn workers they
could lose their jobs due to delays or terminations of contracts
under automatic federal budget cuts set to come into force in
January.
Some companies, particularly in the defense industry, have
threatened to send out notices, which corporate officials have
acknowledged is a way of pressuring both Congress and the White
House before the election.
By law, companies with at least 100 employees must provide
written warnings to workers 60 days in advance of plant closings
or mass layoffs, if they are reasonably foreseeable.
That time frame meant employers might have to warn workers
of layoffs as a result of planned spending cuts on Nov. 2 - just
days before the election, which many expect to hinge on the U.S.
unemployment rate, the budget and the economy.
The Labor Department told defense contractors in July they
would not have to issue the notices. Then, last week the White
House Office of Management and Budget reiterated the guidance.
A letter from the Defense Department, as well, appeared to calm
the concerns of Lockheed, a leading Pentagon contractor.
Even if lawmakers fail to reach a deal sidestepping the
automatic spending cuts, there would be no contract actions on
Jan. 2 and funding would probably not be adjusted for several
months after that, said Jennifer Allen, a Lockheed Martin
spokeswoman.
A Lockheed statement also said the company was assured any
costs incurred by contractors who failed to warn employees would
be "allowable and recoverable" from the government.
Because Congress and the Obama administration could not
agree to a deficit-reduction plan last year, government funding
is due to be cut by $109 billion across-the-board. Democrats and
Republicans blaming the other for the automatic austerity that
would bite deeply into defense and non-defense programs, and
many say, could push the economy back into recession.