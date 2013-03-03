Obama to nominate Walmart's Burwell as White House budget chief -sources

WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama plans to nominate Walmart Foundation head Sylvia Mathews Burwell to head the White House Office of Management and Budget on Monday, sources said on Sunday.

Burwell is a veteran of Bill Clinton's White House and has helped steer philanthropic efforts while at Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. The sources, who asked to remain unidentified, said plans were for Burwell to be nominated on Monday.