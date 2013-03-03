版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 4日

Obama to nominate Walmart's Burwell as White House budget chief -sources

WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama plans to nominate Walmart Foundation head Sylvia Mathews Burwell to head the White House Office of Management and Budget on Monday, sources said on Sunday.

Burwell is a veteran of Bill Clinton's White House and has helped steer philanthropic efforts while at Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. The sources, who asked to remain unidentified, said plans were for Burwell to be nominated on Monday.
