U.S. Senate unanimously confirms Burwell as White House budget director

WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to confirm President Barack Obama's choice to head the Office of Management and Budget, former Wal-Mart Foundation president Sylvia Mathews Burwell.

The 96-0 vote, which comes as Obama is courting congressional Republicans for a deal to shrink U.S. deficits, marks the first time that the White House has had a fully confirmed budget director since January 2012. At that time, Jack Lew, now Treasury Secretary, left the position to become Obama's chief of staff.
