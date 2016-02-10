UPDATE 1-Pentagon budget requests $146 million in support for Israel defense

(Adds comments from U.S. Missile Defense Agency)
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Defense Department's
fiscal year 2017 budget requests $145.8 million in support for
Israel, including Iron Dome and other cooperative defense
programs, according to Pentagon documents released Tuesday.
The Iron Dome system is designed to defeat short-range
missiles and rockets. The United States will also continue to
help fund David's Sling, a medium-range missile interceptor, set
to be deployed this year, as well as the Arrow ballistic missile
interceptor.
The systems are meant to form a multi-level shield that the
Israelis are developing with Washington's help as a bulwark
against Iran and its allies on the Israeli border.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency's fiscal 2017 budget request
included $103.8 million for Israeli cooperative programs, down
from $267.6 million in fiscal 2016, plus $42 million for Iron
Dome, down from $55 million in fiscal 2016.
The budget forecast total spending on Israeli cooperative
programs of $540 million over the next five years, with no
additional funding for Iron Dome envisioned after $42 million in
fiscal 2017.
Vice Admiral James Syring, director of the U.S. Missile
Defense Agency, told reporters the agency was working with
Israel under a co-production agreement signed for the Iron Dome
system, with a "not insignificant" workshare going to U.S.
firms. He declined to give the specific percentage share.
Syring said the United States and Israel were working on a
second co-production agreement for the David's Sling program,
although he declined to give a timeframe for reaching a deal.
He said a test of the David's Sling system late last year
exceeded expectations.
Raytheon Co is working with Israel's state-owned
Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd on the Iron Dome and David's
Sling programs.
Syring said Israel had not signalled any plans to request
additional funds for missile defense programs, as it did last
year, after the agency sent its budget request to Congress.
He said any decision on funding would be up to Congress,
which must approve the budget.
Robert Scher, assistant defense secretary for strategy,
plans and capabilities, told Congress last year that the U.S.
government had provided more than $3 billion to Israel for work
on David's Sling and other missile defense programs since 2001.
