UPDATE 3-Obama seeks enhanced cybersecurity laws to fight hackers

By Roberta Rampton and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama sent a
bill to Congress on Tuesday to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity
laws to protect government, businesses and consumers while
protecting privacy, after recent hacking attacks against Sony
Pictures, Home Depot Inc and Target Corp
, and on Monday the federal government itself.
"We've got to stay ahead of those who would do us harm. The
problem is that government and the private sector are still not
always working as closely together as we should," Obama said.
During a tour of a "war room" at the Department of Homeland
Security's cybersecurity nerve center, Obama said the attacks
highlighted the threat to financial systems, power grids and
healthcare systems that run on networks connected to the
Internet.
Congress has tried for years to pass legislation to
encourage companies to share data from cyberattacks with the
government and each other. Liability issues raised by companies
and privacy concerns of civil liberties groups contributed to
the failure to implement such laws.
Obama's proposed legislation looks to balance needs with
concerns by offering liability protection to companies that
provide information in near-real-time to the government, while
requiring them to strip it of any personal data.
On Monday, the Twitter and YouTube accounts of the U.S.
military command that oversees operations in the Middle East
were hacked by people claiming to be sympathetic toward the
Islamic State militant group being targeted in American bombing
raids.
Obama said the attack, which is being investigated by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation, did not seem to affect
classified information.
TOPS THE 'TO DO' LIST
Obama has moved cybersecurity to the top of his 2015 agenda,
seeing it as an area where cooperation is possible with the
Republican-led Congress.
He discussed the legislation on Tuesday with House Speaker
John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and said
they agreed cybersecurity needed to be addressed. Reaction from
other congressional leaders was also positive.
The leading Republicans and Democrats on the Senate and
House Homeland Security committees said in a joint statement
that Obama's proposal would be useful.
The White House will also try to build support for the
legislation at a cybersecurity summit scheduled for Feb. 13 at
Stanford University. Obama proposed legislation in 2011 that
died in Congress.
"Foreign governments, criminals and hackers probe America's
computer networks every single day. We saw that again in the
attack on Sony," Obama said. The United States has blamed that
hacking on North Korea
Privacy advocates applauded the proposal to require
companies to strip private information from data they share, and
cautiously welcomed a call for new privacy rules that would
determine how federal agencies are allowed to use and store such
data.
"It is a thoughtful proposal but ... there are still many
gaps that need to be filled," said Harley Geiger, senior counsel
at the Center for Democracy and Technology. Privacy advocates
remained concerned about the access intelligence agencies may
have to the information companies share with the Department of
Homeland Security.
Obama's proposal would give law enforcement agencies broader
power to investigate and prosecute cybercrime, with an eye on
deterring the theft of personal data. And it would make selling
stolen credit card information overseas a crime and would allow
authorities to prosecute the sale of botnets, computer networks
linked to cybercrime.
He also wants to require companies to tell consumers within
30 days from the discovery of a data breach that their personal
information has been compromised.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Alina Selyukh; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Tom Brown, Toni
Reinhold)