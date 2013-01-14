Obama says refusal to lift debt ceiling would hurt economy

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama warned Congress on Monday that a refusal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling next month would trigger economic chaos.
Obama, at a news conference, said the U.S. economy was poised for a good year as long as Washington politics did not interfere.
He said a Republican refusal to lift the debt ceiling could lead the United States into a debt default, which would prevent the U.S. government from being able to provide Social Security benefits to some seniors and possibly tip the economy into recession.
"It would be a self-inflicted wound on the economy," Obama said.
Obama argued that he has agreed to plenty of government spending cuts and that it was now time for an overhaul of the tax code to close loopholes and for some modest tinkering with entitlement programs to reach a balanced deficit-reduction package.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index