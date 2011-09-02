UPDATE 2-Obama to drop smog initiative, GOP claims win

* EPA to drop major initiative to clean up smog
* Obama Administration move cheered by GOP, business
* Environmental groups to protest loss of key initiative
(Adds reaction, background)
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
unexpectedly asked the Environmental Protection Agency on
Friday to withdraw a plan to limit smog pollution, handing a
big win to business and Republicans who have argued the
initiative was a job killer in uncertain times.
Obama said the move to kill one the EPA's major initiatives
to clean up the environment was part of a broader government
effort to reduce regulatory burdens and uncertainty.
Reaction was swift from business groups and Republicans
that the White House was making the right decision as the
country's economy continued to struggle.
"Job creators scored a major victory today in the fight
against Washington's red tape," said Republican Senator John
Barrasso.
Obama's announcement follows the grim report on Friday that
U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, with the
unemployment rate stuck at 9.1 percent.
The EPA, under pressure from business and Republican
lawmakers, had delayed several times issuing the new rule that
would limit smog pollution in the United States.
EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson, supported by a broad range
of environmental groups, has said the ozone rules would save as
much as $100 billion in health costs, and help prevent as many
as 12,000 premature deaths from heart and lung complications.
Environmental groups lambasted the move as a big win for
corporate America.
"The Obama administration is caving to big polluters at the
expense of protecting the air we breathe. This is a huge win
for corporate polluters and huge loss for public health," said
Gene Karpinski, president of the League of Conservation
Voters.
The initial standards, proposed near the start of last
year, would limit ground-level ozone, or smog, to between 60
and 70 parts per billion measured over eight hours.
The proposal was stronger than 2008 standards set by the
Bush administration. Environmentalists blasted those for being
less aggressive than government scientists had recommended.
Under the rule, factories and oil, natural gas and power
generators would be forced to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides
and other chemicals called volatile organic compounds. Smog
forms when those chemicals react with sunlight.
Dow Chemical (DOW.N) has said the rule could cost as much as
$90 billion. Several companies including Dow have urged the
administration to delay the rule until 2013.
(Editing by Russell Blinch, Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)