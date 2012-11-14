Obama says to withhold judgment on handling of Petraeus probe

WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday said he would withhold judgment whether he should have been told earlier about the probe into General David Petraeus and voiced confidence in the FBI's ability to handle the investigation.

"I am withholding judgment with respect to how the entire process surrounding General Petraeus came up. We don't have all the information yet," he told a news conference at the White House.

"I have a lot of confidence generally in the FBI and they've got a difficult job," he said. "I think it's best right now for us to just see how this whole process unfolded."