Obama says to withhold judgment on handling of Petraeus probe

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday said he would withhold judgment whether he should have been told earlier about the probe into General David Petraeus and voiced confidence in the FBI's ability to handle the investigation.
"I am withholding judgment with respect to how the entire process surrounding General Petraeus came up. We don't have all the information yet," he told a news conference at the White House.
"I have a lot of confidence generally in the FBI and they've got a difficult job," he said. "I think it's best right now for us to just see how this whole process unfolded."
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).