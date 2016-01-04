UPDATE 1-Obama: New gun control measures are legal, could save lives

(Adds Obama comments)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Jan 4 President Barack Obama said on
Monday his new executive actions to tighten gun rules were "well
within" his legal authority and consistent with the U.S. right
to bear arms, a warning to opponents who are likely to challenge
them in court.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said his
administration would unveil the new measures over the next
several days.
Obama is igniting a political firestorm by bypassing
Congress with the measures, which are likely to redefine what it
means to be a gun dealer and spark increased use of background
checks. Republicans say Obama is misusing his powers.
"The good news is .. these are not only recommendations that
are well within my legal authority and the executive branch, but
they're also ones that the overwhelming majority of the American
people, including gun owners, support," Obama said during a
meeting with Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other advisers.
Shares in gun makers Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
and Sturm Ruger & Co Inc rose against a falling stock
market on Monday in anticipation of increased gun sales, as has
happened before when the White House mulled weapon sales reform.
Stymied by Congress' inaction on gun control, the president
asked his advisers in recent months to examine new ways he could
use his executive authority to tighten gun rules unilaterally
without needing congressional approval after multiple mass
shootings generated outrage nationwide.
One option was a regulatory change to require more dealers
to get a license to sell guns, a move that would trigger more
background checks on buyers.
The White House had drafted a proposal on that issue
previously but was concerned it could be challenged in court and
would be hard to enforce.
Guns are a potent issue in U.S. politics. The right to bear
arms is protected by the U.S. Constitution, and the National
Rifle Association, the top U.S. gun rights group, is feared and
respected in Washington for its ability to mobilize gun owners.
Congress has not approved major gun-control legislation since
the 1990s.
Obama he was confident his new measures were
constitutionally sound. They would not prevent every mass
shooting or violent crime, he said, but they did have the
potential to save lives.
'EXECUTIVE OVERREACH,' RYAN SAYS
The president's planned use of executive action launches his
final year with a move that Republicans say exemplifies misuse
of his powers. Congress, which is controlled by Republicans,
rejected Obama's proposals for legislation to tighten gun rules
in 2013.
"While we don't yet know the details of the plan, the
president is at minimum subverting the legislative branch, and
potentially overturning its will," Republican Speaker of the
House of Representatives Paul Ryan said in a statement.
"This is a dangerous level of executive overreach, and the
country will not stand for it."
U.S. states have taken their own approaches to addressing
gun violence. Texas legalized openly carrying handguns, while
New York and Connecticut have banned high-capacity magazines.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Second
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the rights of
individual Americans to keep and bear arms. But the court also
recognized that laws imposing conditions on commercial guns sale
can be consistent with the Second Amendment.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Ayesha Rascoe, Julia
Edwards and Robert Iafolla; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Cynthia Osterman)