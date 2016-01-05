UPDATE 2-Obama tightens gun rules, requires more background checks

(Recasts with details on measures)
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Jan 4 The White House unveiled gun
control measures on Monday that require more gun sellers to get
licenses and more gun buyers to undergo background checks, moves
President Barack Obama said were well within his authority to
implement without congressional approval.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
now will require that people who sell guns at stores, at gun
shows or over the Internet be licensed and conduct checks,
officials said. The ATF was finalizing a rule requiring
background checks for buyers of dangerous weapons from a trust,
corporation or other legal entity as well.
Obama, speaking to reporters before the measures were made
public, said they were consistent with the U.S. Constitution's
Second Amendment, which protects the right to bear arms.
"These are not only recommendations that are well within my
legal authority and the executive branch, but they're also ones
that the overwhelming majority of the American people, including
gun owners, support," Obama said during a meeting with Attorney
General Loretta Lynch and other advisers.
Obama is igniting a political firestorm by bypassing
Congress with the measures, which could spark legal challenges.
Republicans say Obama is misusing his powers.
Shares in gun makers Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
and Sturm Ruger & Co Inc rose against a falling stock
market on Monday in anticipation of increased gun sales, as has
happened before when the White House mulled weapon sales reform.
Stymied by Congress' inaction on gun control, the president
asked his advisers in recent months to examine new ways he could
use his executive authority to tighten gun rules unilaterally
after multiple mass shootings generated outrage nationwide.
The White House had drafted a proposal on licenses
previously but was concerned it could be challenged in court and
hard to enforce.
Guns are a potent issue in U.S. politics.
The National Rifle Association, the top U.S. gun rights
group, is feared and respected in Washington for its ability to
mobilize gun owners. Congress has not approved major gun-control
legislation since the 1990s.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the administration did
not have an estimate of the number of people who would be
affected by the changes.
She did not set out a numerical threshold for dealers,
telling reporters on a conference call that people selling one
or two guns at a flea market could considered be dealers. But
she said hobbyists and collectors would still be exempt from
registration requirements.
Obama said the measures would not prevent every mass
shooting or violent crime, but they did have the potential to
save lives. The president is scheduled to give remarks about gun
control at 11:40 a.m. EST (1640 GMT) on Tuesday.
'EXECUTIVE OVERREACH,' RYAN SAYS
The president's use of executive action launches his final
year with a move that Republicans say exemplifies misuse of his
powers. Congress, which is controlled by Republicans, rejected
Obama's proposals for legislation to tighten gun rules in 2013.
"The president is at minimum subverting the legislative
branch, and potentially overturning its will," Republican
Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan said in a
statement before the White House announcement.
Republicans have called for more focus on mental health care
rather than measures to restrict gun ownership. The White House
said it would ask Congress for $500 million in its 2017 budget
to boost access to mental health care.
U.S. states have taken their own approaches to addressing
gun violence. Texas legalized openly carrying handguns, while
New York and Connecticut have banned high-capacity magazines.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Second
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the rights of
individual Americans to keep and bear arms. But the court also
recognized that laws imposing conditions on commercial guns sale
can be consistent with the Second Amendment.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Julia Edwards and
Robert Iafolla; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Cynthia Osterman)