UPDATE 2-NY mayor pressures police pension fund to dump gunmaker stocks

By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Jan 7 Mayor Bill de Blasio has
submitted a resolution urging the New York City Police Pension
Fund to consider exiting investments in companies that
manufacture assault weapons for civilians, the mayor's office
said on Thursday.
The resolution was submitted on Wednesday, the mayor's
office said. It requests the fund's administrators to carry out
an analysis on divesting from stocks such as Smith & Wesson
Holding Corp and Sturm Ruger & Co.
The mayor, a trustee on the police pension fund's 12-member
board, pledged after the mass shooting in San Bernardino,
California, in November, to push all five funds in the city's
$155 billion public pension system to dump their investments in
gun stocks.
"We should not be investing in companies that manufacture
and market assault weapons to civilians - ever," de Blasio said
in a statement.
The mayor's office said it expected the New York City Police
Pension Fund (PPF) to vote on the resolution in the coming
months. It will submit similar resolution to the Uniformed Fire
Pensions and the Board of Education Retirement System.
Representatives of the three funds could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Two of the funds, the New York City Employees Retirement
System and the New York City Teachers Retirement System, dropped
their holdings in gun stocks after the Sandy Hook school
shooting in 2012.
Funds for the city's police and fire departments and the
city's board of education have not divested.
Investments in gun makers across the three funds amounted to
$2.1 million, as of Sept. 30, a person with knowledge of the
assets told Reuters in December. The person asked not to be
named as the funds do not publish detailed asset lists.
The three funds had assets of $46 billion as of that date,
the person said.
