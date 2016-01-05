Gun lobby group NRA says Obama's new gun actions "ripe for abuse"

WASHINGTON Jan 5 The National Rifle Association on Tuesday said U.S. President Barack Obama's new gun proposals are "ripe for abuse" by the government, and the powerful gun lobby group vowed to continue to fight to protect Americans' constitutional rights to bear arms.

"The American people do not need more emotional, condescending lectures that are completely devoid of facts," Chris Cox, executive director for the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)