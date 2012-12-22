UPDATE 2-Obama starts Hawaiian vacation, leaving Washington on ice

By Mark Felsenthal
KAILUA, Hawaii Dec 22 Taking what promised to
be a very brief Christmas break from the ongoing struggle to
avoid the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts,
President Barack Obama relaxed with his family on Saturday at a
beach retreat in Hawaii.
Congress was to return to Washington next Thursday and Obama
has pledged to work with lawmakers to strike a deal to avoid the
economic shock from tax and spending measures set to take effect
on Jan. 1 if a deal can't be reached, which many economists say
could push the U.S. economy back into recession.
The president is expected to indulge in some of his favorite
pastimes on the island where he was born and raised: golf, an
expedition for the local treat "shave ice," and an evening out
with family and friends. He hit the links at the nearby Marine
Corps base under sunny skies on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, he is expected to attend funeral services for
Senator Daniel Inouye, the long-serving Democrat from Hawaii who
died on Monday, but the president has no other public events on
his schedule.
On Saturday, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
said he had urged Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie, a Democrat,
to name Inouye's successor "with due haste."
"It is critically important to ensure that the people of
Hawaii are fully represented in the pivotal decisions the Senate
will be making before the end of the year," Reid, of Nevada,
said in a statement.
Obama's idyll was not expected to last more than four days,
and he will likely retrace the more than 4,800-mile (7,725 km)
trip from the Aloha State to Washington after Christmas in a bid
to cut a deal with Republicans, who failed on Thursday to agree
on competing tax and spending bills of their own.
Before leaving Washington on Friday evening, Obama urged
Congress to come up with a stopgap measure to spare the U.S.
economy the jolt of $600 billion in tax increases and spending
cuts economists say would likely derail the economy.
The president asked lawmakers for a stripped-down deal to
continue lower tax rates on middle income earners and extend
unemployment insurance benefits to avoid some of the worst
effects of the "fiscal cliff" in the new year.
Obama's family holiday, in a quiet beach front community on
the other side of the island from bustling Honolulu, should also
provide some respite from the somber focus on the Newtown,
Connecticut, school massacre and the consequent bitter debate
over measures to change America's gun culture and prevent
violence.
The president's weekly radio and Internet addresses, which
in recent weeks have centered on his argument for extending tax
cuts for all but the wealthiest Americans, on Saturday offered
holiday greetings to U.S. military forces.