Obama to tout U.S. economic recovery in Ohio steel mill visit

WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama is set
to tout the U.S. economic recovery during a visit to an Ohio
steel mill on Thursday even as he faces more questions about the
troubled rollout of his signature healthcare law.
Obama will talk about the recovery of the U.S. auto
industry, the energy benefits of auto fuel-efficiency standards,
and the attractiveness of the United States for foreign
investment when he visits the ArcelorMittal Cleveland facility,
the White House said.
The company has brought back workers furloughed in 2008
during the U.S. recession and has added 150 new jobs, the White
House said in a statement.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, is
headquartered in Luxembourg. The company's chief executive,
Lakshmi Mittal, is due to meet greet Obama at the Ohio plant.
"Industries like steel that rely heavily on demand from the
auto manufacturers, including fabricated metals and machinery,
have been the source of most of U.S. manufacturing job growth
since early 2010," the White House said in a statement.
Obama's trip to Ohio comes a day after his administration
released figures showing that many fewer Americans than
originally expected signed up for health insurance plans under
the law known as Obamacare since enrollment began on Oct. 1.
The administration said on Wednesday that 106,000 people
enrolled in insurance plans - far fewer than the millions of
people who had been projected to do so.
Obama's fellow Democrats are demanding that the White House
swiftly help people whose existing insurance policies have been
canceled because of higher standards under the healthcare law
and to fix the program's broken website by the end of the month.
On a visit to Louisiana and Florida last week, Obama
reminded audiences that Republican governors of those states
passed up the chance to expand healthcare coverage to low-income
people through an expansion of the Medicaid health insurance
program for the poor.
He will be able to tell his audience that in Ohio,
Republican Governor John Kasich backed a broadening of Medicaid,
bringing in $2.5 billion in federal funding that is expected to
provide coverage for 275,000 state residents.