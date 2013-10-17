版本:
Obama: Italy moving in right direction with its reforms

WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama, at a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Thursday, praised Italy's economic reforms as helping take the recession-mired European nation in the right direction.

Obama also said it is important to build on the good start to talks to control Syria's chemical weapons.
