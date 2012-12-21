版本:
中国
2012年 12月 21日 星期五

Obama to announce Kerry nomination for secretary of state

WASHINGTON Dec 21 President Barack Obama on Friday will announce his nomination of Senator John Kerry as secretary of state to succeed Hillary Clinton, senior administration officials said.

Kerry, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Democratic presidential candidate in 2004, had been widely tipped for the post as America's top diplomat after U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice withdrew her name from consideration last week.

