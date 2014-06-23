Obama meets with CEOs of Goldman Sachs, others, on family issues

WASHINGTON, June 23 President Barack Obama met with Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, Johnson & Johnson chief Alex Gorsky and other business leaders on Monday to discuss ways to encourage companies to make their work places more family friendly.

Obama's meeting came during a White House "summit on working families" that was aimed at highlighting ways to make U.S. work places more accommodating for employees who have children or who are starting families.

Obama has faced opposition from Republicans in Congress to most of his legislative priorities, so he has spent this year finding other ways to advance his agenda. That effort has included outreach to the private sector and a public campaign to encourage companies to raise their minimum wages.

Other executives at the Monday meeting included Randy Garutti of Shake Shack, Kim Jordan of New Belgium Brewing Company, Bob Moritz of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mark Weinberger of Ernst & Young, Debra Lee of BET Networks, David Lissy of Bright Horizons, Sheila Marcelo of Care.com, and Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe.

"The roundtable participants are leaders in workplace policy and the discussion will be framed around how to best encourage other companies to implement policies that benefit working families," the White House said.

Some of the businesses were launching a group to look at ways that companies could address working families' needs.

"In consultation with the administration, the working group will identify ways that employers can measure their own progress and help ensure they have effective practices in place to respond to their workers' work-life needs," the White House said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler)