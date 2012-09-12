版本:
Obama to address killing of U.S. envoy in Libya this morning

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 President Barack Obama will make a statement at 10:35 a.m. EST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday about the U.S. envoy killings in Libya, the White House said.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Obama and speak to reporters from the Rose Garden in the aftermath of the attack, the White House said.

Obama on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff as an "outrageous attack" and ordered increased security at U.S. diplomatic posts worldwide.

