Obama says re-election gives him 'middle-class mandate'

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama on Wednesday said his re-election gives him a mandate to help the American middle class, but he does not presume his opponents agree with all of his ideas.
"I've got one mandate. I've got a mandate to help middle class families," Obama said in a wide-ranging news conference a week after winning re-election Nov. 6.
The president spoke two days ahead of his first talks with congressional leaders to avoid a jump off the 'fiscal cliff' of $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year's end.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).