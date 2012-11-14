Obama says re-election gives him 'middle-class mandate'

WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama on Wednesday said his re-election gives him a mandate to help the American middle class, but he does not presume his opponents agree with all of his ideas.

"I've got one mandate. I've got a mandate to help middle class families," Obama said in a wide-ranging news conference a week after winning re-election Nov. 6.

The president spoke two days ahead of his first talks with congressional leaders to avoid a jump off the 'fiscal cliff' of $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year's end.