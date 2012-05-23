Obama orders agencies to shift services to mobile apps

WASHINGTON May 23 President Barack Obama,
hoping to spur U.S. innovation in the explosive field of mobile
communications, on Wednesday ordered all major federal agencies
to make many more of their services available on mobile
telephones within the next year.
"Americans deserve a government that works for them anytime,
anywhere, and on any device," Obama said in a statement.
His administration has sought to hasten government adoption
of new technology since running a 2008 election campaign that
was widely praised for the innovative way in which it deployed
the Internet and social media to marshal grassroots supporters.
The presidential order tells each agency to make at least
two services relied upon by the public available on mobile
telephones within 12 months.
What this means in practical terms is a massive expansion in
public access to government data, from healthcare and education
to energy and public safety, which the administration hopes will
boost jobs along the way by encouraging innovation.
"The initiatives we're launching today will make government
data resources even more accessible to the public and to
entrepreneurs who can turn these data into services," said U.S.
Chief Technology Officer Todd Park.
The Obama administration also released a new digital
strategy on Wednesday that it said would drive a more efficient
and coordinated delivery of federal services on mobile devices.
This will require agencies to set up websites to provide
online resources for outside developers, and make government
information open and machine-readable by default.
"By making important services accessible from your phone and
sharing government data with entrepreneurs, we are giving
hard-working families and businesses tools that will help them
succeed," the president said.