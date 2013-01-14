版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 22:28 BJT

Obama to hold news conference at 11:15 a.m. -White House

WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama is due to hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. (1615 GMT), the White House said on Monday in a surprise announcement.

Obama's last full-scale news conference was on Nov. 14, shortly after he won re-election. He took questions from the media last week after a meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐