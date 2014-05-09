UPDATE 1-Obama turns to tech leaders for cash for Democrats

(Updates with San Jose event)
By Steve Holland
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 8 President Barack Obama
warned tech leaders on Thursday to dig deep in their wallets to
fund Democratic candidates and feel a sense of urgency about
congressional elections in November or risk further gridlock in
Washington and a failure to move on their priorities.
Obama was the headline speaker at four California
fund-raising events, raising his two-day total to five. His last
was a Silicon Valley event in San Jose co-hosted by Y Combinator
President Sam Altman and Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer.
About 250 people paid between $1,000 and $32,400 to attend.
During his remarks, Obama struck at the heart of the issue
that Republicans are using against Democrats in their campaigns:
The Affordable Care Act, the Obamacare law whose troubled
rollout has given Obama's political opponents much grist for
criticism.
Republicans have mounted a strong effort to seize control of
the Senate from Democrats and are also trying to build on their
majority in the House of Representatives. Obama said the effort
must be stopped in order to prevent more gridlock in Washington.
"The reason that we've got gridlock right now is because
you've got a party that's been captured by folks who are on the
wrong side of the issues," he said.
Obama, whose own job approval rating under 50 percent is
weighing down Democratic prospects in November, said Republicans
offer nothing more than their vow to repeal the healthcare law.
"If that's all they've got, then they shouldn't be running
either chamber, They shouldn't be running the House. And they
sure shouldn't be running the Senate," he said.
Earlier Obama took his California fund-raising tour first to
the seaside home in La Jolla of Qualcomm founder Iwin
Jacobs.
The tech industry has raised questions about the scale of
the National Security Agency's surveillance under the Obama
administration, but there's little sign that Obama is losing
support in Silicon Valley.
Obama made no mention of these concerns in his luncheon
speech attended by 65 guests who paid up to $32,400 per couple
for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Obama told them that majorities of Americans support the
direction that Democrats want to take the country, such as on
raising the minimum wage and making sure women receive equal pay
as men, but that they have "lost faith that we can actually make
it happen" because of Washington gridlock.
Obama needs Democrats to do well in November to allow him to
advance his agenda in his last two years in office, in 2015 and
2016.
But most political analysts believe Republicans will build
on their House majority and stand a decent chance of winning the
Senate.
Obama has been using fund-raising speeches to warn of this
outcome, saying Democrats need to avoid getting distracted by
media attention on the 2016 presidential election to choose a
successor to him.
Obama said in La Jolla that Democrats need to gain seats "in
order for us to not simply play defense but to actually go back
on the offensive for the American people."
